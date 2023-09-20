Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.40 compared to its previous closing price of 6.22. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-06 that Natura &Co faced cultural integration challenges following its acquisitions over the last few years, impacting financial performance. Q2 results showed improved gross margins but higher transformation costs, while the sale of Aesop and a possible sale of The Body Shop aim to enhance the company’s financial position. Long-term growth prospects remain uncertain due to Brazil’s high interest rates and relatively high share multiples, warranting a neutral stance.

Is It Worth Investing in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NTCO is also noteworthy at 1.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NTCO is $8.46, which is $32.35 above than the current price. The public float for NTCO is 686.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. The average trading volume of NTCO on September 20, 2023 was 699.74K shares.

NTCO’s Market Performance

The stock of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) has seen a 8.09% increase in the past week, with a 5.03% rise in the past month, and a -7.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for NTCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.92% for NTCO’s stock, with a 18.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTCO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NTCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTCO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on October 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NTCO Trading at 0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTCO rose by +7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.20. In addition, Natura &Co Holding S.A. saw 54.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.56 for the present operating margin

+57.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natura &Co Holding S.A. stands at -6.82. The total capital return value is set at 1.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.13.

Based on Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO), the company’s capital structure generated 75.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.02. Total debt to assets is 30.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.