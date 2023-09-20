Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (MURF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MURF) has increased by 24.78 when compared to last closing price of 11.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a 30.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MURF) Right Now?

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MURF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4700.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for MURF is 2.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MURF on September 20, 2023 was 18.90K shares.

MURF’s Market Performance

The stock of Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (MURF) has seen a 30.31% increase in the past week, with a 30.68% rise in the past month, and a 35.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.96% for MURF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.68% for MURF’s stock, with a 36.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MURF Trading at 31.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MURF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 23.47% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.37%, as shares surge +30.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MURF rose by +30.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.96. In addition, Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. saw 37.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MURF

The total capital return value is set at -1.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.60. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (MURF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.