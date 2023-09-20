Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) is above average at 12.98x. The 36-month beta value for MEOH is also noteworthy at 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MEOH is $50.55, which is $6.19 above than the current price. The public float for MEOH is 67.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. The average trading volume of MEOH on September 20, 2023 was 244.45K shares.

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH)’s stock price has increased by 5.56 compared to its previous closing price of 41.16. However, the company has seen a 6.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-26 that The headline numbers for Methanex (MEOH) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended June 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

MEOH’s Market Performance

MEOH’s stock has risen by 6.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.12% and a quarterly rise of 6.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for Methanex Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.17% for MEOH’s stock, with a -0.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MEOH Trading at 1.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEOH rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.78. In addition, Methanex Corporation saw 14.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MEOH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.43 for the present operating margin

+24.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Methanex Corporation stands at +8.21. The total capital return value is set at 9.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.43. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Methanex Corporation (MEOH), the company’s capital structure generated 143.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.86. Total debt to assets is 45.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Methanex Corporation (MEOH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.