Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) Stock Sees a-6.36 Decrease

In the past week, MEDP stock has gone down by -8.52%, with a monthly gain of 2.42% and a quarterly surge of 13.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Medpace Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.39% for MEDP’s stock, with a 15.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) Right Now?

Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) is $267.00, which is $11.27 above the current market price. The public float for MEDP is 23.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MEDP on September 20, 2023 was 329.44K shares.

MEDP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) has plunged by -6.36 when compared to previous closing price of 273.10, but the company has seen a -8.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-09 that Medpace is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) that provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotech, pharma, and medical device industries. The business model is simpler than it seems and has shown great resilience in complicated macroeconomic environments. Although the current valuation is not attractive enough, Medpace seems like a must to add to any watchlist.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEDP stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for MEDP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MEDP in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $252 based on the research report published on May 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MEDP Trading at -1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEDP fell by -8.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $267.95. In addition, Medpace Holdings Inc. saw 20.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEDP starting from Kraft Robert O., who sale 13,782 shares at the price of $265.67 back on Aug 14. After this action, Kraft Robert O. now owns 188 shares of Medpace Holdings Inc., valued at $3,661,464 using the latest closing price.

Brady Kevin M., the CFO & Treasurer of Medpace Holdings Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $255.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Brady Kevin M. is holding 6,000 shares at $1,785,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.09 for the present operating margin

+28.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medpace Holdings Inc. stands at +16.80. The total capital return value is set at 32.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.48. Equity return is now at value 72.80, with 19.60 for asset returns.

Based on Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP), the company’s capital structure generated 53.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.01. Total debt to assets is 15.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.