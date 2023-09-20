Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) is above average at 7.88x, while the 36-month beta value is 3.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is $72.50, which is $11.62 above the current market price. The public float for MTDR is 109.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MTDR on September 20, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.63 in comparison to its previous close of 61.30, however, the company has experienced a -4.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that In its weekly release, Baker Hughes (BKR) reports that its count of oil and gas rigs is up for two straight weeks.

MTDR’s Market Performance

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has seen a -4.57% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.13% decline in the past month and a 23.72% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for MTDR. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.04% for MTDR’s stock, with a 10.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTDR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MTDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTDR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $78 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTDR Trading at 2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTDR fell by -4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.12. In addition, Matador Resources Company saw 5.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTDR starting from Byerley William M, who purchase 158 shares at the price of $63.21 back on Sep 12. After this action, Byerley William M now owns 49,199 shares of Matador Resources Company, valued at $9,987 using the latest closing price.

Foran Joseph Wm, the Chairman and CEO of Matador Resources Company, purchase 652 shares at $44.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Foran Joseph Wm is holding 176,120 shares at $28,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.37 for the present operating margin

+63.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matador Resources Company stands at +37.98. The total capital return value is set at 46.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.37. Equity return is now at value 29.10, with 15.50 for asset returns.

Based on Matador Resources Company (MTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 39.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.24. Total debt to assets is 21.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.