Manchester United plc (MANU) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for MANU is also noteworthy at 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MANU is $19.19, which is $5.23 above than the current price. The public float for MANU is 49.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.39% of that float. The average trading volume of MANU on September 20, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU)’s stock price has plunge by 0.84relation to previous closing price of 18.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.95% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-13 that Manchester United Plc’s (NYSE:MANU) barely registered a reaction to what is described as the “world’s biggest” shirt sponsorship deal with Qualcomm. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon brand will adorn Manchester United shirts starting from the 2024/25 season, with the chip-maker reportedly paying some £60 million a year – to surpass the prior ‘more expensive’ deal currently in place with Fly Emirates sponsoring Real Madrid.

MANU’s Market Performance

MANU’s stock has fallen by -1.95% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.51% and a quarterly drop of -16.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for Manchester United plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.69% for MANU stock, with a simple moving average of -12.57% for the last 200 days.

MANU Trading at -12.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -12.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANU fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.01. In addition, Manchester United plc saw -18.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MANU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.45 for the present operating margin

-14.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manchester United plc stands at -19.81. The total capital return value is set at -11.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.82. Equity return is now at value -87.20, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Manchester United plc (MANU), the company’s capital structure generated 497.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.27. Total debt to assets is 49.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 418.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Manchester United plc (MANU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.