Make Informed Decisions with Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Stock Updates

The stock of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has gone up by 2.99% for the week, with a 2.14% rise in the past month and a 15.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.27% for PAGP. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.97% for PAGP’s stock, with a 16.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Right Now?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.56x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) by analysts is $17.23, which is $1.12 above the current market price. The public float for PAGP is 190.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.68% of that float. On September 20, 2023, the average trading volume of PAGP was 2.32M shares.

PAGP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) has jumped by 0.93 compared to previous close of 16.06. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that Does Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PAGP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAGP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $15.50 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAGP Trading at 3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares surge +1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGP rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.91. In addition, Plains GP Holdings L.P. saw 30.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAGP starting from Chiang Willie CW, who purchase 75,000 shares at the price of $13.25 back on May 08. After this action, Chiang Willie CW now owns 256,704 shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P., valued at $993,525 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.30 for the present operating margin

+2.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stands at +0.29. The total capital return value is set at 5.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.73. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP), the company’s capital structure generated 579.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.27. Total debt to assets is 30.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 498.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.