LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LITB)’s stock price has decreased by -8.27 compared to its previous closing price of 1.33. However, the company has seen a -7.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that – Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on September 15, 2023 – SINGAPORE, Sept.

Is It Worth Investing in LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LITB is also noteworthy at 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LITB is $3.00, The public float for LITB is 94.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume of LITB on September 20, 2023 was 65.54K shares.

LITB’s Market Performance

The stock of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) has seen a -7.58% decrease in the past week, with a 1.80% rise in the past month, and a -3.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.93% for LITB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.73% for LITB stock, with a simple moving average of -5.68% for the last 200 days.

LITB Trading at -7.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares surge +4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITB fell by -7.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3247. In addition, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. saw -0.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LITB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.87 for the present operating margin

+54.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. stands at -11.24. The total capital return value is set at -31.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -137.70. Equity return is now at value -179.90, with -31.60 for asset returns.

Based on LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB), the company’s capital structure generated 300.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.03. Total debt to assets is 7.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 170.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 176.01 and the total asset turnover is 2.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In summary, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.