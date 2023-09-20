Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.04x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) by analysts is $124.75, which is $26.9 above the current market price. The public float for LW is 142.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.28% of that float. On September 20, 2023, the average trading volume of LW was 1.48M shares.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.88 in comparison to its previous close of 99.10, however, the company has experienced a -0.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Lamb Weston (LW) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

LW’s Market Performance

LW’s stock has fallen by -0.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.63% and a quarterly drop of -14.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.55% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.23% for LW’s stock, with a -5.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LW stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LW in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $125 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LW Trading at -4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LW fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.61. In addition, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. saw 8.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LW starting from Spytek Eryk J, who sale 6,319 shares at the price of $103.23 back on Aug 02. After this action, Spytek Eryk J now owns 1,052 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., valued at $652,310 using the latest closing price.

Miller Sharon L., the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., sale 4,350 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Miller Sharon L. is holding 49,859 shares at $500,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.71 for the present operating margin

+26.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stands at +18.86. The total capital return value is set at 20.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.39. Equity return is now at value 125.80, with 19.60 for asset returns.

Based on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW), the company’s capital structure generated 256.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.94. Total debt to assets is 55.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.