Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 4 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) is $6.25, which is $17.9 above the current market price. The public float for KNTE is 33.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KNTE on September 20, 2023 was 271.64K shares.

The stock of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTE) has decreased by -11.76 when compared to last closing price of 1.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a -20.63% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-06-01 that SAN FRANCISCO and SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: KNTE) (“Kinnate”), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

KNTE’s Market Performance

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) has experienced a -20.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.54% drop in the past month, and a -53.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.65% for KNTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.05% for KNTE’s stock, with a -66.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNTE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for KNTE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KNTE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $11 based on the research report published on November 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KNTE Trading at -40.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.13%, as shares sank -28.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNTE fell by -20.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9985. In addition, Kinnate Biopharma Inc. saw -75.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNTE starting from Tananbaum James B., who purchase 1,780,000 shares at the price of $2.80 back on May 08. After this action, Tananbaum James B. now owns 3,525,957 shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc., valued at $4,984,000 using the latest closing price.

Foresite Capital Management IV, the 10% Owner of Kinnate Biopharma Inc., purchase 1,780,000 shares at $2.80 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Foresite Capital Management IV is holding 3,525,957 shares at $4,984,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNTE

The total capital return value is set at -41.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.58. Equity return is now at value -57.00, with -48.90 for asset returns.

Based on Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.84. Total debt to assets is 1.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.