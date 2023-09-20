Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) has seen a 3.16% increase in the past week, with a 11.98% gain in the past month, and a 15.60% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for JEF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.66% for JEF’s stock, with a 11.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) is above average at 19.81x. The 36-month beta value for JEF is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JEF is $40.00, which is $1.44 above than the current price. The public float for JEF is 177.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.36% of that float. The average trading volume of JEF on September 20, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

JEF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) has decreased by -0.23 when compared to last closing price of 38.32.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-18 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) today announced it will release its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, after market close. About Jefferies Jefferies is a leading global, full-service investment banking and capital markets firm that provides advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth and asset management services. With more than 40 offices around the world, we offer insights and expertise to investors, companies and gover.

Analysts’ Opinion of JEF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JEF stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for JEF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JEF in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $40 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JEF Trading at 6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +11.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JEF rose by +3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.38. In addition, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. saw 16.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JEF starting from STEINBERG JOSEPH S, who sale 134,217 shares at the price of $35.79 back on Aug 04. After this action, STEINBERG JOSEPH S now owns 15,744,184 shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., valued at $4,803,224 using the latest closing price.

STEINBERG JOSEPH S, the Chairman of the Board of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., sale 346,984 shares at $35.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that STEINBERG JOSEPH S is holding 15,878,401 shares at $12,379,695 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.76 for the present operating margin

+86.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stands at +10.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.77. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF), the company’s capital structure generated 199.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.64. Total debt to assets is 40.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.