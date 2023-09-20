Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Stock Faces 1.44% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has gone down by -0.16% for the week, with a 6.67% rise in the past month and a 13.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.56% for IRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.99% for IRM’s stock, with a 13.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is above average at 48.65x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is $68.86, which is -$0.3 below the current market price. The public float for IRM is 289.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IRM on September 20, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

IRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) has plunged by -0.03 when compared to previous closing price of 63.07, but the company has seen a -0.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-10 that Just as there are REITs to buy, there are REITs to sell in September. Some of these stocks are no longer in favor due to changes in how we fundamentally navigate through society.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $68 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IRM Trading at 2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.66. In addition, Iron Mountain Incorporated saw 26.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from Tomovcsik John, who sale 41,859 shares at the price of $62.97 back on Sep 18. After this action, Tomovcsik John now owns 20,455 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated, valued at $2,635,861 using the latest closing price.

Baker-Greene Edward, the EVP, CHRO of Iron Mountain Incorporated, sale 4,851 shares at $63.52 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Baker-Greene Edward is holding 3,365 shares at $308,136 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.50 for the present operating margin

+42.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iron Mountain Incorporated stands at +10.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 71.30, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), the company’s capital structure generated 2,087.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.43. Total debt to assets is 82.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,028.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.