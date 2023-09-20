iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.95 in relation to its previous close of 35.49. However, the company has experienced a 6.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-09-11 that European Union (EU) antitrust regulators have reportedly put a temporary halt to their investigation into Amazon’s $1.7 billion acquisition of robot vacuum cleaner maker iRobot. The European Commission (EC), responsible for enforcing competition laws in the European Union, delayed its decision on the deal due to the absence of crucial information from the involved companies, Reuters reported Monday (Sept.

Is It Worth Investing in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IRBT is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for IRBT is $42.47, which is $4.87 above than the current price. The public float for IRBT is 27.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.24% of that float. The average trading volume of IRBT on September 20, 2023 was 395.62K shares.

IRBT’s Market Performance

IRBT stock saw an increase of 6.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.70% and a quarterly increase of -25.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for iRobot Corporation (IRBT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.77% for IRBT stock, with a simple moving average of -11.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRBT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IRBT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for IRBT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $45 based on the research report published on May 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

IRBT Trading at -6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRBT rose by +6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.33. In addition, iRobot Corporation saw -21.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IRBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.96 for the present operating margin

+28.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for iRobot Corporation stands at -24.76. The total capital return value is set at -36.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.12. Equity return is now at value -85.20, with -47.20 for asset returns.

Based on iRobot Corporation (IRBT), the company’s capital structure generated 8.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.52. Total debt to assets is 4.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In summary, iRobot Corporation (IRBT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.