International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) by analysts is $77.72, which is $10.52 above the current market price. The public float for IFF is 254.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. On September 20, 2023, the average trading volume of IFF was 2.41M shares.

IFF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) has surged by 0.67 when compared to previous closing price of 67.40, but the company has seen a -0.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-11 that August 9, 2023

IFF’s Market Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) has experienced a -0.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.53% rise in the past month, and a -14.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for IFF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.60% for IFF stock, with a simple moving average of -23.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IFF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IFF stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for IFF by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for IFF in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $75 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IFF Trading at -7.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFF fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.43. In addition, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. saw -35.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IFF starting from Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph, who sale 1,972 shares at the price of $86.35 back on May 11. After this action, Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph now owns 9,093 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., valued at $170,282 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IFF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.22 for the present operating margin

+27.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stands at -15.02. The total capital return value is set at 3.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.11. Equity return is now at value -12.60, with -6.30 for asset returns.

Based on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), the company’s capital structure generated 65.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.69. Total debt to assets is 32.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.