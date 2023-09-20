Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT)’s stock price has decreased by -33.55 compared to its previous closing price of 1.52. However, the company has seen a -48.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-22 that BOSTON and ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (“Inhibikase” or “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing protein kinase inhibitor therapeutics to modify the course of Parkinson’s disease, Parkinson’s-related disorders and other diseases of the Abelson Tyrosine Kinases, today announced that Milton Werner, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Inhibikase, will deliver two oral presentations at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders.

Is It Worth Investing in Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IKT is 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IKT is $27.00, which is $25.99 above the current price. The public float for IKT is 4.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IKT on September 20, 2023 was 34.70K shares.

IKT’s Market Performance

IKT’s stock has seen a -48.47% decrease for the week, with a -53.46% drop in the past month and a -72.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.01% for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -49.77% for IKT stock, with a simple moving average of -70.65% for the last 200 days.

IKT Trading at -56.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.89%, as shares sank -55.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKT fell by -48.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9475. In addition, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. saw -66.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14686.17 for the present operating margin

+94.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. stands at -14625.85. The total capital return value is set at -60.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.53. Equity return is now at value -83.70, with -73.20 for asset returns.

Based on Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.64. Total debt to assets is 1.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -57.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.