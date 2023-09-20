IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC)’s stock price has plunge by -7.69relation to previous closing price of 0.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -30.43% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-10 that With cannabis usage continuing to rise, now could be an opportune time to invest in marijuana stocks. Over 52 million Americans currently use cannabis, and legalization seems inevitable as more states approve recreational and medical use.

Is It Worth Investing in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) by analysts is $1.11, The public float for IMCC is 8.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. On September 20, 2023, the average trading volume of IMCC was 61.88K shares.

IMCC’s Market Performance

IMCC’s stock has seen a -30.43% decrease for the week, with a -27.71% drop in the past month and a -34.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.03% for IM Cannabis Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.55% for IMCC stock, with a simple moving average of -39.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMCC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for IMCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMCC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on October 05, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

IMCC Trading at -30.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.92%, as shares sank -23.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMCC fell by -30.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7657. In addition, IM Cannabis Corp. saw -38.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.02 for the present operating margin

+17.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for IM Cannabis Corp. stands at -41.43. The total capital return value is set at -19.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.48. Equity return is now at value -542.40, with -218.20 for asset returns.

Based on IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC), the company’s capital structure generated 50.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.74. Total debt to assets is 19.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.