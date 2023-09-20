IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM)’s stock price has plunge by -9.93relation to previous closing price of 1.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -18.92% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Todd Kehrli – EVC Group, Investor Relations Eyal Shamir – Chief Executive Officer Ronen Tsimerman – Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Robert Ward – ProSense User, Assistant Professor, Diagnostic Imaging, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and Program Director, Breast Imaging Fellowship, Associate Chief of Diagnostic Imaging at Women & Infants Hospital Conference Call Participants Anthony Vendetti – Maxim Group Benjamin Haynor – Alliance Global Partners Kemp Dolliver – Brookline Capital Jake Sekelsky – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good morning and thank you for standing by.

Is It Worth Investing in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ICCM is $3.93, which is $3.03 above the current price. The public float for ICCM is 24.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICCM on September 20, 2023 was 145.57K shares.

ICCM’s Market Performance

The stock of IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) has seen a -18.92% decrease in the past week, with a -10.89% drop in the past month, and a -23.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.58% for ICCM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.69% for ICCM’s stock, with a -24.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICCM Trading at -19.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.05%, as shares sank -11.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICCM fell by -18.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0743. In addition, IceCure Medical Ltd saw -41.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-542.59 for the present operating margin

+46.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for IceCure Medical Ltd stands at -550.34. The total capital return value is set at -63.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.36. Equity return is now at value -83.20, with -67.30 for asset returns.

Based on IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 1.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.