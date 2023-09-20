HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, HUBC stock has gone down by -16.01%, with a monthly decline of -38.30% and a quarterly plunge of -40.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.07% for HUB Cyber Security Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.74% for HUBC stock, with a simple moving average of -94.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HUBC is -0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 73.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUBC on September 20, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

HUBC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) has decreased by -5.54 when compared to last closing price of 0.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a -16.01% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-11 that Investors are attracted to penny stocks because of the small amount of capital needed for a large amount of exposure and upside potential. On the other hand, penny stocks carry a lot of risk for investors.

HUBC Trading at -37.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.51%, as shares sank -32.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -15.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3334. In addition, HUB Cyber Security Ltd. saw -98.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (HUBC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.