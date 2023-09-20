Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HILS is 3.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HILS is $4.00, The public float for HILS is 11.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HILS on September 20, 2023 was 240.99K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HILS) stock’s latest price update

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.13 in comparison to its previous close of 0.23, however, the company has experienced a 9.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: HILS) (“Hillstream” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing therapeutic candidates targeting drug resistant and devastating cancers with immuno-oncology targeted novel biologics, today announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held in person and virtually from September 11-13, 2023.

HILS’s Market Performance

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) has seen a 9.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.26% decline in the past month and a -41.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.21% for HILS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.63% for HILS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -61.58% for the last 200 days.

HILS Trading at -23.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HILS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.12%, as shares sank -3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HILS rose by +10.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2348. In addition, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. saw -41.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HILS

The total capital return value is set at -455.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,038.60. Equity return is now at value -188.50, with -149.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.