Hess Corporation (HES) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hess Corporation (HES) is $167.91, which is $9.06 above the current market price. The public float for HES is 276.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HES on September 20, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HES) stock’s latest price update

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES)’s stock price has decreased by -2.19 compared to its previous closing price of 162.60. However, the company has seen a -1.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Fox Business reported 2023-09-18 that The price of WTI and Brent crude continues to rise as Wall Street traders eye a deeper supply deficits in the fourth quarter after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended supply cuts.

HES’s Market Performance

Hess Corporation (HES) has experienced a -1.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.24% rise in the past month, and a 20.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for HES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.51% for HES stock, with a simple moving average of 12.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HES stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HES in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $184 based on the research report published on April 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HES Trading at 5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HES fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.95. In addition, Hess Corporation saw 12.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HES starting from Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J, who sale 24,319 shares at the price of $156.91 back on Sep 01. After this action, Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J now owns 113,670 shares of Hess Corporation, valued at $3,815,885 using the latest closing price.

Slentz Andrew P, the Senior Vice President of Hess Corporation, sale 24,312 shares at $156.64 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Slentz Andrew P is holding 34,268 shares at $3,808,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.38 for the present operating margin

+41.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hess Corporation stands at +17.60. The total capital return value is set at 26.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.26. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Hess Corporation (HES), the company’s capital structure generated 116.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.81. Total debt to assets is 42.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hess Corporation (HES) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.