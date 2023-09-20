Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) has plunged by -0.21 when compared to previous closing price of 14.11, but the company has seen a 3.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-06 that Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW ) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company participants Kevin Maczka – Vice President of Investor Relations Kevin Holleran – President, CEO and Director Eifion Jones – Senior VP and CFO Conference Call Participants Jeffrey Hammond – KeyBanc Capital Markets Ryan Merkel – William Blair Saree Boroditsky – Jefferies Robert Wertheimer – Melius Research Andrew Carter – Stifel Nigel Coe – Wolfe Research Joshua Pokrzywinski – Morgan Stanley Miguel De Jesus – Goldman Sachs Operator Welcome to Hayward Holdings First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Jordan, and I will be the operator for today’s call.

Is It Worth Investing in Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is above average at 40.58x. The 36-month beta value for HAYW is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HAYW is $15.78, which is $1.36 above than the current price. The public float for HAYW is 197.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.46% of that float. The average trading volume of HAYW on September 20, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

HAYW’s Market Performance

HAYW stock saw an increase of 3.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.51% and a quarterly increase of 23.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.74% for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.07% for HAYW stock, with a simple moving average of 16.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAYW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HAYW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HAYW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $16.50 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAYW Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.08. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc. saw 49.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from BLASCO FERNANDO, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $14.50 back on Aug 30. After this action, BLASCO FERNANDO now owns 14,857 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc., valued at $144,983 using the latest closing price.

BLASCO FERNANDO, the VP&GM, Europe & Rest of World of Hayward Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $14.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that BLASCO FERNANDO is holding 14,857 shares at $142,027 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.35 for the present operating margin

+42.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc. stands at +13.65. The total capital return value is set at 12.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.51. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW), the company’s capital structure generated 96.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.02. Total debt to assets is 40.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.