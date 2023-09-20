HashiCorp Inc. (HCP): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) is $32.69, which is $8.18 above the current market price. The public float for HCP is 102.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCP on September 20, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

HCP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) has decreased by -0.92 when compared to last closing price of 24.92.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-31 that HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP ) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 31, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Alex Kurtz – VP, IR and Corporate Development Dave McJannet – CEO Navam Welihinda – CFO Armon Dadgar – CTO and Co-Founder Conference Call Participants Ittai Kidron – Oppenheimer Alex Zukin – Wolfe Research Nick Altmann – Scotiabank Gray Powell – BTIG Mark Murphy – JP Morgan Brad Sills – Bank of America Securities Andrew Sherman – TD Cowen Miller Jump – Truist Securities Patrick Walravens – JMP Securities Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to HashiCorp’s Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Earnings. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

HCP’s Market Performance

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) has seen a -4.19% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.03% decline in the past month and a -10.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for HCP. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.28% for HCP’s stock, with a -14.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HCP Trading at -11.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -12.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCP fell by -4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.04. In addition, HashiCorp Inc. saw -9.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCP starting from Sweeney Brandon, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $25.98 back on Sep 12. After this action, Sweeney Brandon now owns 146,335 shares of HashiCorp Inc., valued at $259,774 using the latest closing price.

Dadgar Armon, the Chief Technology Officer of HashiCorp Inc., sale 38,000 shares at $27.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Dadgar Armon is holding 1,748,000 shares at $1,061,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.47 for the present operating margin

+80.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for HashiCorp Inc. stands at -57.64. The total capital return value is set at -23.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.81. Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -15.20 for asset returns.

Based on HashiCorp Inc. (HCP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.27. Total debt to assets is 0.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.