Hanryu Holdings Inc. (HRYU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The public float for HRYU is 35.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HRYU on September 20, 2023 was 397.04K shares.

HRYU) stock's latest price update

The stock price of Hanryu Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HRYU) has plunged by -14.98 when compared to previous closing price of 6.21, but the company has seen a -14.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-14 that The artificial intelligence (AI) race is far from over, with a number of under-the-radar companies continuing to see impressive price appreciation on AI-related announcements. Today’s big move in this regard belongs to Hanryu Holdings (NASDAQ: HRYU ), a little-known South Korean social media company.

HRYU’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 13.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.10% for HRYU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.40% for HRYU’s stock, with a 1.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HRYU Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.36%, as shares surge +11.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRYU fell by -14.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.94. In addition, Hanryu Holdings Inc. saw -32.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hanryu Holdings Inc. (HRYU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.