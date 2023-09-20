Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) has seen a -7.30% decrease in the past week, with a -3.79% drop in the past month, and a -63.46% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.72% for GNLN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.25% for GNLN’s stock, with a -72.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) is $13.75, The public float for GNLN is 2.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GNLN on September 20, 2023 was 113.56K shares.

GNLN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) has plunged by -12.92 when compared to previous closing price of 0.86, but the company has seen a -7.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-09-12 that Marijuana stocks are the investment of the future for many reasons. For instance, the legal cannabis industry is still new and developing quickly. It was not long ago when the talks about legal cannabis were a bit taboo. Yet from 2018 to 2023 things have changed in favor of legal cannabis. There has been so much change that more people are interested in investing in cannabis. There has been a rise in the number of people who use legal cannabis. The more people who buy cannabis the better it is for the industry and the companies themselves.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNLN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GNLN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNLN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6.30 based on the research report published on October 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GNLN Trading at -15.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.10%, as shares sank -3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNLN fell by -7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8351. In addition, Greenlane Holdings Inc. saw -73.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNLN starting from Snyder Craig A., who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $0.32 back on May 22. After this action, Snyder Craig A. now owns 14,243 shares of Greenlane Holdings Inc., valued at $384 using the latest closing price.

UTTZ JEFFREY J, the Director of Greenlane Holdings Inc., sale 1,800 shares at $0.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that UTTZ JEFFREY J is holding 3,137 shares at $810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.12 for the present operating margin

-11.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenlane Holdings Inc. stands at -84.44. The total capital return value is set at -36.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.75. Equity return is now at value -122.10, with -78.50 for asset returns.

Based on Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN), the company’s capital structure generated 20.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.19. Total debt to assets is 13.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.