Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) has surged by 6.56 when compared to previous closing price of 0.26, but the company has seen a 15.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-09 that TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) (“Greenbrook” or the “Company”), will release its 2023 second quarter operational and financial results after market hours on August 15, 2023. SECOND QUARTER 2023 CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS: Bill Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Erns Loubser, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on August 16, 2023 to discuss the financial results for the quarter. Dial in Numbers: Toll Free N.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) is $1.80, which is $1.34 above the current market price. The public float for GBNH is 13.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GBNH on September 20, 2023 was 895.29K shares.

GBNH’s Market Performance

GBNH’s stock has seen a 15.98% increase for the week, with a -12.66% drop in the past month and a -58.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.35% for Greenbrook TMS Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.09% for GBNH stock, with a simple moving average of -73.06% for the last 200 days.

GBNH Trading at -21.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.58%, as shares sank -10.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBNH rose by +15.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2643. In addition, Greenbrook TMS Inc. saw -85.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GBNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.60 for the present operating margin

-5.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenbrook TMS Inc. stands at -89.32. The total capital return value is set at -42.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.65. Equity return is now at value 268.70, with -63.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.