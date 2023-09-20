Green Giant Inc. (GGE) Stock Observes -52.98% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Green Giant Inc. (GGE) has seen a -1.85% decrease in the past week, with a 19.18% gain in the past month, and a -55.83% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.48% for GGE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.82% for GGE’s stock, with a -52.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GGE is also noteworthy at 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GGE is $2.98, The public float for GGE is 37.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.22% of that float. The average trading volume of GGE on September 20, 2023 was 183.46K shares.

GGE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 1.06. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GGE Trading at -26.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.47%, as shares surge +21.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGE fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0401. In addition, Green Giant Inc. saw -63.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-308.41 for the present operating margin

+39.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Giant Inc. stands at -1191.88. The total capital return value is set at -10.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.63. Equity return is now at value -197.20, with -68.20 for asset returns.

Based on Green Giant Inc. (GGE), the company’s capital structure generated 90.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.57. Total debt to assets is 35.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 87.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Green Giant Inc. (GGE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.