Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) has decreased by -0.29 when compared to last closing price of 123.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.73% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that The year 2021 was a boom for the online payments industry, as the world rushed to adopt digital commerce solutions. Since then, payment stocks have plunged in value as business momentum slowed.

Is It Worth Investing in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) Right Now?

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 41.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.97.

The public float for GPN is 257.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.82% of that float. On September 20, 2023, the average trading volume of GPN was 1.96M shares.

GPN’s Market Performance

GPN stock saw a decrease of -1.73% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.90% and a quarterly a decrease of 21.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Global Payments Inc. (GPN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.74% for GPN’s stock, with a 13.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPN stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for GPN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GPN in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $105 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPN Trading at 2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPN fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.08. In addition, Global Payments Inc. saw 23.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPN starting from Whipple Joshua J, who sale 37,096 shares at the price of $127.28 back on Sep 06. After this action, Whipple Joshua J now owns 39,772 shares of Global Payments Inc., valued at $4,721,579 using the latest closing price.

Sacchi Guido Francesco, the Senior EVP and CIO of Global Payments Inc., sale 14,502 shares at $124.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Sacchi Guido Francesco is holding 66,130 shares at $1,805,064 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPN

Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Global Payments Inc. (GPN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.