Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) by analysts is $7.00, which is $5.99 above the current market price. The public float for GMDA is 99.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.05% of that float. On September 20, 2023, the average trading volume of GMDA was 1.48M shares.

GMDA) stock’s latest price update

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.95 compared to its previous closing price of 1.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Gamida Cell’s approved therapy, Omisirge, shows faster neutrophil recovery and reduced infections in blood cancer patients compared to standard care. The long-term study of Omisirge includes a diverse patient population, improving its marketability. Cash headwinds continue to be a challenge, and their latest financial filings do not ease this uncertainty.

GMDA’s Market Performance

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) has experienced a -9.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.89% drop in the past month, and a -46.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.76% for GMDA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.45% for GMDA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMDA stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for GMDA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMDA in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $11 based on the research report published on November 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GMDA Trading at -21.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares sank -20.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMDA fell by -9.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1675. In addition, Gamida Cell Ltd. saw -21.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMDA starting from Blum Robert I, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.55 back on Sep 30. After this action, Blum Robert I now owns 52,000 shares of Gamida Cell Ltd., valued at $77,500 using the latest closing price.

Jenkins Abigail L., the President and CEO of Gamida Cell Ltd., purchase 16,129 shares at $1.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Jenkins Abigail L. is holding 266,129 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMDA

The total capital return value is set at -68.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.