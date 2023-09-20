Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) is above average at 16.41x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is $501.26, which is $3.76 above the current market price. The public float for FUTU is 75.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FUTU on September 20, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.58 in comparison to its previous close of 58.88, however, the company has experienced a 1.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that When it comes to investing, crisis often equates to opportunity. Though struggles remain in Chinese equities, investors may want to consider FUTU because it provides international diversification, a contrarian investment, and large reversion to the mean potential.

FUTU’s Market Performance

FUTU’s stock has risen by 1.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.96% and a quarterly rise of 49.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.81% for Futu Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.61% for FUTU’s stock, with a 21.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FUTU Trading at 11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +24.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.31. In addition, Futu Holdings Limited saw 47.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.71 for the present operating margin

+88.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Limited stands at +38.44. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.85. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.43. Total debt to assets is 2.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.