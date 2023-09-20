Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for FRTX is at 0.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FRTX is $12.00, The public float for FRTX is 5.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.64% of that float. The average trading volume for FRTX on September 20, 2023 was 614.92K shares.

FRTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTX) has dropped by -1.37 compared to previous close of 0.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that Investing in biotech stocks can be challenging. The rewards can be great when your company hits on a popular drug, treatment or product.

FRTX’s Market Performance

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) has seen a -2.87% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.53% decline in the past month and a -16.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.14% for FRTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.49% for FRTX’s stock, with a -44.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FRTX Trading at -12.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares sank -7.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRTX fell by -2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6144. In addition, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. saw -61.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-310.15 for the present operating margin

+98.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. stands at -303.93. The total capital return value is set at -133.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -131.47. Equity return is now at value -188.60, with -147.10 for asset returns.

Based on Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.