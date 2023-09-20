FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL)’s stock price has plunge by 5.86relation to previous closing price of 2.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.86% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-11 that If you are looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices, Freightcar America (RAIL) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

Is It Worth Investing in FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) is $4.25, which is $1.36 above the current market price. The public float for RAIL is 11.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RAIL on September 20, 2023 was 33.40K shares.

RAIL’s Market Performance

RAIL’s stock has seen a 5.86% increase for the week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month and a 5.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.02% for FreightCar America Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.20% for RAIL’s stock, with a -7.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAIL stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for RAIL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for RAIL in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 01, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

RAIL Trading at 1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAIL rose by +5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, FreightCar America Inc. saw -9.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAIL starting from De Nigris Felan Jose, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on May 16. After this action, De Nigris Felan Jose now owns 48,739 shares of FreightCar America Inc., valued at $30,000 using the latest closing price.

Meyer James R, the President and CEO of FreightCar America Inc., purchase 12,427 shares at $2.95 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Meyer James R is holding 17,327 shares at $36,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.66 for the present operating margin

+7.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for FreightCar America Inc. stands at -10.65. The total capital return value is set at -2.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.99. Equity return is now at value 159.70, with -25.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.