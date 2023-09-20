Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is $4.44, The public float for FSM is 286.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FSM on September 20, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.00 compared to its previous closing price of 3.00. However, the company has seen a 5.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-11 that VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Gold Forum Americas, which is being held at the Broadmoor Hotel & Resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado, from September 17 to September 20, 2023.

FSM’s Market Performance

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has seen a 5.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.80% gain in the past month and a -6.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.65% for FSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.34% for FSM stock, with a simple moving average of -15.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSM stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for FSM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FSM in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $4.25 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSM Trading at -7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSM rose by +5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. saw -21.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.