Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, FLO stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly decline of -4.82% and a quarterly plunge of -5.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Flowers Foods Inc. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.77% for FLO’s stock, with a -12.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) Right Now?

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FLO is 0.41.

The public float for FLO is 194.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLO on September 20, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

FLO) stock’s latest price update

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.69 compared to its previous closing price of 23.25. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-30 that Flowers Foods has experienced a decline in stock price by 12%, while the broader market has gained 11% since our last writing in March 2023. The decline in stock price can be attributed to lower-than-expected Q1 results along with lowered guidance. Despite the strong Q2 results, the price has kept on declining after the announcement. Dividend sustainability and safety are questionable as FLO’s free cash flow has not been enough to cover dividends and share repurchases in the past quarter.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FLO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $27 based on the research report published on March 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLO Trading at -4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLO remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.24. In addition, Flowers Foods Inc. saw -19.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLO starting from COURTNEY H MARK, who sale 14,272 shares at the price of $24.39 back on Jun 28. After this action, COURTNEY H MARK now owns 41,488 shares of Flowers Foods Inc., valued at $348,094 using the latest closing price.

Chubb Thomas Caldecot III, the Director of Flowers Foods Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $28.42 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Chubb Thomas Caldecot III is holding 25,051 shares at $56,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLO

Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.