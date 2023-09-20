Fiserv Inc. (FI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, FI stock has gone down by -0.79%, with a monthly gain of 0.51% and a quarterly surge of 0.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.18% for Fiserv Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.72% for FI stock, with a simple moving average of 4.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fiserv Inc. (NYSE: FI) Right Now?

Fiserv Inc. (NYSE: FI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FI is 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FI is $142.54, which is $21.72 above the current price. The public float for FI is 598.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FI on September 20, 2023 was 2.34M shares.

The stock of Fiserv Inc. (NYSE: FI) has decreased by -0.42 when compared to last closing price of 121.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.79% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-07 that Fintech, or financial technology, is a sector that has been growing rapidly in recent years, offering innovative solutions for payments, banking, lending and investing. The best fintech stocks leverage digital platforms, data analytics, artificial intelligence and other technologies to provide faster, cheaper and more convenient financial services to consumers and businesses.

Analysts’ Opinion of FI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $148 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FI Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares surge +1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FI fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.64. In addition, Fiserv Inc. saw 19.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FI starting from Chiarello Guy, who sale 6,750 shares at the price of $121.92 back on Sep 01. After this action, Chiarello Guy now owns 167,106 shares of Fiserv Inc., valued at $822,960 using the latest closing price.

Chiarello Guy, the Chief Operating Officer of Fiserv Inc., sale 6,750 shares at $125.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Chiarello Guy is holding 173,856 shares at $848,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.93 for the present operating margin

+54.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiserv Inc. stands at +14.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Fiserv Inc. (FI), the company’s capital structure generated 71.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.83. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fiserv Inc. (FI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.