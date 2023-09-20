Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) has decreased by -14.86 when compared to last closing price of 0.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a -26.71% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-15 that Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH ) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Michael Cimini – Director of Investor Relations Ryan Martin – Chief Executive Officer Mark Frost – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jim Ricchiuti – Needham & Company Greg Palm – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Paul Chung – JP Morgan Operator Hello, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Glenn, and I will be the operator this morning.

Is It Worth Investing in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FATH is also noteworthy at 1.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for FATH is 25.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. The average trading volume of FATH on September 20, 2023 was 86.08K shares.

FATH’s Market Performance

FATH’s stock has seen a -26.71% decrease for the week, with a -33.36% drop in the past month and a -11.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.13% for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.42% for FATH’s stock, with a -63.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FATH Trading at -37.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.66%, as shares sank -36.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FATH fell by -26.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4435. In addition, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation saw -76.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FATH starting from Martin Ryan, who sale 10,189 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Mar 08. After this action, Martin Ryan now owns 1,681,576 shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, valued at $12,257 using the latest closing price.

Stump Richard L., the Chief Commercial Officer of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, sale 6,258 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Stump Richard L. is holding 611,210 shares at $7,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FATH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.64 for the present operating margin

+21.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation stands at -303.20. The total capital return value is set at -1.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -136.39. Equity return is now at value -848.10, with -137.60 for asset returns.

Based on Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH), the company’s capital structure generated 329.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.71. Total debt to assets is 46.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 242.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.