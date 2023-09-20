Exscientia plc (EXAI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.17 compared to its previous closing price of 5.06. However, the company has seen a -6.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-20 that Exscientia PLC shares climbed as much as 30% in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the precision-medicine company announced a new, multi-year collaboration with German science and technology company Merck KGaA, which could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The collaboration will involve using Exscientia’s AI-driven precision drug design and discovery capabilities to discover novel small-molecule drug candidates across oncology, neuroinflammation and immunology, according to the company.

Is It Worth Investing in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXAI is 0.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for EXAI is 89.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXAI on September 20, 2023 was 345.34K shares.

EXAI’s Market Performance

EXAI stock saw a decrease of -6.43% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -23.96% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.38% for Exscientia plc (EXAI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.27% for EXAI stock, with a simple moving average of -22.16% for the last 200 days.

EXAI Trading at -26.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares sank -21.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAI fell by -6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.77. In addition, Exscientia plc saw -7.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAI

Equity return is now at value -32.00, with -23.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exscientia plc (EXAI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.