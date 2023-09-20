Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Cardinal Health Inc.’s (CAH) Stock

The stock of Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) has seen a -0.75% decrease in the past week, with a 2.81% gain in the past month, and a -3.27% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for CAH. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.53% for CAH’s stock, with a 6.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is above average at 89.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) is $99.91, which is $9.97 above the current market price. The public float for CAH is 249.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CAH on September 20, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

CAH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) has jumped by 0.10 compared to previous close of 88.17. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $100 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAH Trading at -2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.86. In addition, Cardinal Health Inc. saw 14.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAH starting from WEITZMAN DEBORAH, who sale 6,712 shares at the price of $89.81 back on Aug 28. After this action, WEITZMAN DEBORAH now owns 44,202 shares of Cardinal Health Inc., valued at $602,805 using the latest closing price.

Scherer Mary C., the Chief Accounting Officer of Cardinal Health Inc., sale 20,695 shares at $86.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Scherer Mary C. is holding 10,649 shares at $1,785,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.86 for the present operating margin

+3.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardinal Health Inc. stands at +0.13. Equity return is now at value -11.50, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.