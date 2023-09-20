Evaluating the Impact of 23.24 Increase on Cambridge Bancorp’s (CATC) Stock

The stock of Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) has seen a 16.36% increase in the past week, with a 9.93% gain in the past month, and a 0.71% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for CATC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.56% for CATC’s stock, with a -8.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) Right Now?

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) by analysts is $61.67, which is $1.12 above the current market price. The public float for CATC is 7.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.88% of that float. On September 20, 2023, the average trading volume of CATC was 39.58K shares.

CATC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) has increased by 23.24 when compared to last closing price of 48.59.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-18 that Although the revenue and EPS for Cambridge (CATC) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

CATC Trading at 6.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CATC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +12.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CATC rose by +15.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.60. In addition, Cambridge Bancorp saw -27.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CATC starting from Gerlin Simon R, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $59.03 back on Jun 13. After this action, Gerlin Simon R now owns 5,451 shares of Cambridge Bancorp, valued at $5,903 using the latest closing price.

Stone Robert Gregg III, the Director of Cambridge Bancorp, purchase 1,000 shares at $47.50 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Stone Robert Gregg III is holding 3,000 shares at $47,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CATC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cambridge Bancorp stands at +26.00. The total capital return value is set at 13.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.34. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC), the company’s capital structure generated 25.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.40. Total debt to assets is 2.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.