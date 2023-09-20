The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO) Stock: A Look a...

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ETAO is 46.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETAO on September 20, 2023 was 337.04K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

ETAO) stock’s latest price update

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO)’s stock price has plunge by 11.29relation to previous closing price of 0.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.27% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ETAO’s Market Performance

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO) has experienced a 20.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.76% drop in the past month, and a -46.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.01% for ETAO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.44% for ETAO stock, with a simple moving average of -89.34% for the last 200 days.

ETAO Trading at -19.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -16.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETAO rose by +20.27%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3450. In addition, ETAO International Co. Ltd. saw -96.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ETAO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -1269.63 for the present operating margin
  • +32.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for ETAO International Co. Ltd. stands at -1544.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​