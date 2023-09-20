ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ETAO is 46.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETAO on September 20, 2023 was 337.04K shares.

ETAO) stock’s latest price update

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO)’s stock price has plunge by 11.29relation to previous closing price of 0.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.27% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ETAO’s Market Performance

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO) has experienced a 20.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.76% drop in the past month, and a -46.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.01% for ETAO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.44% for ETAO stock, with a simple moving average of -89.34% for the last 200 days.

ETAO Trading at -19.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -16.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETAO rose by +20.27%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3450. In addition, ETAO International Co. Ltd. saw -96.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ETAO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1269.63 for the present operating margin

+32.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for ETAO International Co. Ltd. stands at -1544.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.