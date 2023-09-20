Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EPRT is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EPRT is $28.40, which is $4.99 above the current market price. The public float for EPRT is 154.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.37% of that float. The average trading volume for EPRT on September 20, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT)’s stock price has soared by 0.69 in relation to previous closing price of 23.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-14 that Essential Properties Realty Trust has a presence in 48 out of 50 states in the US, with a focus on Sunbelt states. EPRT has a diverse portfolio of 1,750 commercial properties, with 99.9% occupancy and 360 renters operating 560 brands. We look at the valuation of this triple net REIT and tell you why Bob Marley’s picture is gracing this article.

EPRT’s Market Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) has seen a -1.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.34% decline in the past month and a -3.62% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for EPRT. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.31% for EPRT’s stock, with a -3.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPRT stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for EPRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EPRT in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $29 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPRT Trading at -2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPRT fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.71. In addition, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. saw -0.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.64 for the present operating margin

+68.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stands at +46.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.76. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 57.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.68. Total debt to assets is 36.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.