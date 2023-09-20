Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is 29.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EQH is 1.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) is $36.90, which is $8.1 above the current market price. The public float for EQH is 345.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. On September 20, 2023, EQH’s average trading volume was 2.40M shares.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH)’s stock price has plunge by -0.34relation to previous closing price of 29.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.73% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-20 that Equitable Holdings achieved record net inflows of $1.4 billion in the Retirement segment, indicating strong demand and positive market outlook. The company’s diversified financial services and solid fundamentals, including a high cash flow margin and strong dividend growth, make it an attractive investment. EQH’s focus on high-value assets and plans for growth in asset management position it for rapid growth in the coming years.

EQH’s Market Performance

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has seen a 0.73% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.55% gain in the past month and a 10.65% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for EQH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.46% for EQH stock, with a simple moving average of 4.28% for the last 200 days.

EQH Trading at 2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.46. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc. saw 1.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Matus Kristi Ann, who sale 19,297 shares at the price of $23.34 back on Mar 24. After this action, Matus Kristi Ann now owns 0 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc., valued at $450,372 using the latest closing price.

Eckert William James IV, the Chief Accounting Officer of Equitable Holdings Inc., sale 8,100 shares at $25.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Eckert William James IV is holding 27,062 shares at $205,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Equitable Holdings Inc. stands at +12.73. The total capital return value is set at 20.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.43. Equity return is now at value 23.40, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH), the company’s capital structure generated 283.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.92. Total debt to assets is 1.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,104.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.