Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) by analysts is $5.50, The public float for ENZ is 36.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.08% of that float. On September 20, 2023, the average trading volume of ENZ was 345.70K shares.

ENZ) stock’s latest price update

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE: ENZ)’s stock price has increased by 6.77 compared to its previous closing price of 1.33. However, the company has seen a 5.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-04-24 that FARMINGDALE, NY, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) (“Enzo Biochem” or the “Company”), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today announced that its special meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) to consider and vote on a proposal to approve the sale (the “Asset Sale”) of substantially all the assets and assignment of certain liabilities of its clinical laboratory business to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, a Delaware corporation (“Labcorp”) and adopt the Asset Purchase Agreement, dated as of March 16, 2023 (as such agreement may be amended from time to time, the “Asset Purchase Agreement”), by and among the Company, Enzo Clinical Labs, Inc., a New York corporation and Labcorp will be held on May 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

ENZ’s Market Performance

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) has seen a 5.97% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -11.25% decline in the past month and a -26.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.56% for ENZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.11% for ENZ stock, with a simple moving average of -19.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENZ stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for ENZ by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ENZ in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $5 based on the research report published on October 18, 2011 of the previous year 2011.

ENZ Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.18%, as shares sank -11.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENZ rose by +5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4870. In addition, Enzo Biochem Inc. saw -0.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENZ starting from Wolf James G., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.29 back on Feb 13. After this action, Wolf James G. now owns 115,000 shares of Enzo Biochem Inc., valued at $6,450 using the latest closing price.

Wolf James G., the 10% owner until 2/13/2023 of Enzo Biochem Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Wolf James G. is holding 4,100,000 shares at $6,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.17 for the present operating margin

+39.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enzo Biochem Inc. stands at -17.06. The total capital return value is set at -11.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.98. Equity return is now at value -120.60, with -55.30 for asset returns.

Based on Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ), the company’s capital structure generated 37.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.43. Total debt to assets is 21.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.