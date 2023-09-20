Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG)’s stock price has dropped by -0.92 in relation to previous closing price of 92.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that According to Federal Reserve data, the United States household wealth reached a record high of $154.3 trillion during Q2 2023. This development carries substantial significance for the stock market.

Is It Worth Investing in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Right Now?

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 151.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Entegris Inc. (ENTG) is $115.18, which is $23.55 above the current market price. The public float for ENTG is 149.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENTG on September 20, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

ENTG’s Market Performance

ENTG’s stock has seen a -2.41% decrease for the week, with a -2.96% drop in the past month and a -14.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for Entegris Inc. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.47% for ENTG’s stock, with a 3.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ENTG Trading at -9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.98. In addition, Entegris Inc. saw 40.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from O’Neill James Anthony, who sale 1,918 shares at the price of $95.00 back on Aug 21. After this action, O’Neill James Anthony now owns 13,670 shares of Entegris Inc., valued at $182,210 using the latest closing price.

Shaner William James, the SVP & President, AMH of Entegris Inc., sale 14,004 shares at $91.61 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Shaner William James is holding 17,912 shares at $1,282,906 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.62 for the present operating margin

+38.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entegris Inc. stands at +6.37. The total capital return value is set at 8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.59. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Entegris Inc. (ENTG), the company’s capital structure generated 182.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.57. Total debt to assets is 57.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Entegris Inc. (ENTG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.