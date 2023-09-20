Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) has increased by 0.59 when compared to last closing price of 8.51.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-15 that Does Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is 36.43x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ESRT is 1.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) is $9.00, which is $0.44 above the current market price. The public float for ESRT is 160.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.07% of that float. On September 20, 2023, ESRT’s average trading volume was 1.36M shares.

ESRT’s Market Performance

The stock of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has seen a -3.71% decrease in the past week, with a 3.01% rise in the past month, and a 23.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for ESRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.33% for ESRT’s stock, with a 17.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESRT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ESRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ESRT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $8 based on the research report published on May 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ESRT Trading at 1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESRT fell by -3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.61. In addition, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. saw 27.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ESRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.47 for the present operating margin

+25.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 3.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT), the company’s capital structure generated 238.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.45. Total debt to assets is 54.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.