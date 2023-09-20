Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ELDN is 1.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN) is $16.00, which is $16.56 above the current market price. The public float for ELDN is 22.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On September 20, 2023, ELDN’s average trading volume was 60.06K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ELDN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ELDN) has surged by 8.77 when compared to previous closing price of 1.14, but the company has seen a -2.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-06-02 that IRVINE, Calif., June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN) today announced that David-Alexandre C.

ELDN’s Market Performance

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN) has seen a -2.36% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.14% decline in the past month and a -17.88% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.26% for ELDN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.50% for ELDN stock, with a simple moving average of -41.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELDN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ELDN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ELDN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $15 based on the research report published on May 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ELDN Trading at -8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.17%, as shares sank -6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELDN fell by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3815. In addition, Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -45.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELDN starting from Perrin Steven, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $2.60 back on Nov 23. After this action, Perrin Steven now owns 1,000 shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $2,597 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELDN

The total capital return value is set at -31.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.67. Equity return is now at value -89.20, with -82.70 for asset returns.

Based on Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.88. Total debt to assets is 0.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.