DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DURECT Corporation (DRRX) is $29.80, which is $26.84 above the current market price. The public float for DRRX is 27.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DRRX on September 20, 2023 was 230.94K shares.

DRRX) stock’s latest price update

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.64 in relation to its previous close of 2.75. However, the company has experienced a 1.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX), a biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment of acute organ injury and chronic liver diseases by advancing novel and potentially lifesaving therapies based on its endogenous epigenetic regulator program, will present in the following September 2023 conferences.

DRRX’s Market Performance

DRRX’s stock has risen by 1.02% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.82% and a quarterly drop of -46.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.81% for DURECT Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.32% for DRRX stock, with a simple moving average of -35.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRRX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for DRRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRRX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on October 30, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

DRRX Trading at -13.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares sank -10.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRRX rose by +1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.01. In addition, DURECT Corporation saw -14.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DRRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-181.93 for the present operating margin

+91.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for DURECT Corporation stands at -183.23. The total capital return value is set at -53.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.99. Equity return is now at value -179.00, with -61.30 for asset returns.

Based on DURECT Corporation (DRRX), the company’s capital structure generated 93.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.21. Total debt to assets is 38.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DURECT Corporation (DRRX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.