Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is 6.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DFS is 1.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Discover Financial Services (DFS) is $112.86, which is $22.94 above the current market price. The public float for DFS is 248.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On September 20, 2023, DFS’s average trading volume was 2.44M shares.

The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) has increased by 0.38 when compared to last closing price of 88.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.37% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-19 that Discover Financial offers attractive dividend growth opportunities with a steady increase in dividends and aggressive buyback plans. The company has a low valuation, trading at a P/E ratio below 7, making it an attractive entry point for investors. Discover Financial has growth opportunities in leveraging higher interest rates, net interest margin expansion, and its credit card infrastructure business.

DFS’s Market Performance

Discover Financial Services (DFS) has experienced a -0.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.85% drop in the past month, and a -23.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for DFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.17% for DFS stock, with a simple moving average of -14.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for DFS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DFS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $104 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DFS Trading at -11.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -3.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFS fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.70. In addition, Discover Financial Services saw -9.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFS starting from Eichfeld Robert Andrew, who sale 13,477 shares at the price of $114.18 back on Mar 03. After this action, Eichfeld Robert Andrew now owns 31,509 shares of Discover Financial Services, valued at $1,538,804 using the latest closing price.

Minetti Carlos, the EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking of Discover Financial Services, sale 7,000 shares at $118.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Minetti Carlos is holding 114,493 shares at $826,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Discover Financial Services stands at +28.72. The total capital return value is set at 17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.16. Equity return is now at value 29.10, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Discover Financial Services (DFS), the company’s capital structure generated 137.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.95. Total debt to assets is 15.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Discover Financial Services (DFS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.