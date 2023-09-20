CSP Inc. (CSPI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI)’s stock price has plunge by -16.89relation to previous closing price of 23.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.99% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Michael Polyviou – Investor Relations Victor Dellovo – Chief Executive Officer Gary Levine – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Mike Price – Investor Joseph Nerges – Segren Investments Brett Davidson – Investor Will Lauber – Visionary Wealth Advisors Operator Good morning, and welcome to CSPI’s Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode and a question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CSPI is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CSPI is 3.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.18% of that float. The average trading volume for CSPI on September 20, 2023 was 17.30K shares.

CSPI’s Market Performance

CSPI stock saw an increase of -3.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 31.35% and a quarterly increase of 46.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.24% for CSP Inc. (CSPI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.12% for CSPI stock, with a simple moving average of 59.07% for the last 200 days.

CSPI Trading at 35.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.12%, as shares surge +33.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSPI fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.73. In addition, CSP Inc. saw 107.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSPI starting from NERGES JOSEPH R, who purchase 24 shares at the price of $20.75 back on Sep 15. After this action, NERGES JOSEPH R now owns 643,015 shares of CSP Inc., valued at $498 using the latest closing price.

NERGES JOSEPH R, the Confidentiality agreement of CSP Inc., purchase 200 shares at $20.78 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that NERGES JOSEPH R is holding 642,991 shares at $4,156 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07 for the present operating margin

+34.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSP Inc. stands at +3.29. The total capital return value is set at -0.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.72. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on CSP Inc. (CSPI), the company’s capital structure generated 13.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.73. Total debt to assets is 6.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CSP Inc. (CSPI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.