Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) has increased by 2.96 when compared to last closing price of 72.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-15 that Concentrix currently resembles a falling knife, but it might in fact be a good buying opportunity. They have evolved from being only an operator of call centers, to being a partner and extension of the brand for top multinationals when it comes to customer experience journeys. There is certainly an AI- and Macro overhang, but the current selloff seems unjustified.

Is It Worth Investing in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) is above average at 10.38x. The 36-month beta value for CNXC is also noteworthy at 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CNXC is $101.60, which is $26.56 above than the current price. The public float for CNXC is 43.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.88% of that float. The average trading volume of CNXC on September 20, 2023 was 409.89K shares.

CNXC’s Market Performance

CNXC stock saw an increase of 3.29% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.25% and a quarterly increase of -8.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Concentrix Corporation (CNXC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.34% for CNXC’s stock, with a -29.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNXC stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for CNXC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNXC in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $70 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CNXC Trading at -4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNXC rose by +3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.35. In addition, Concentrix Corporation saw -43.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNXC starting from Fogarty Jane, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $82.85 back on Jul 05. After this action, Fogarty Jane now owns 5,217 shares of Concentrix Corporation, valued at $33,140 using the latest closing price.

Hayley Kathryn, the Director of Concentrix Corporation, purchase 300 shares at $83.93 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Hayley Kathryn is holding 2,155 shares at $25,179 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.23 for the present operating margin

+31.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Concentrix Corporation stands at +6.77. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.48. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Concentrix Corporation (CNXC), the company’s capital structure generated 101.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.26. Total debt to assets is 40.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.