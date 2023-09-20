Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s (BVN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has seen a -1.66% decrease in the past week, with a 7.36% gain in the past month, and a 10.95% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for BVN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.76% for BVN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) is 19.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BVN is 0.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) is $9.98, which is $1.35 above the current market price. The public float for BVN is 248.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. On September 20, 2023, BVN’s average trading volume was 1.52M shares.

BVN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) has decreased by -4.26 when compared to last closing price of 8.68.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-11 that Buenaventura (BVN) gains environmental approval for its Yumpag project, bringing it closer to the production phase.

Analysts’ Opinion of BVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BVN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BVN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BVN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11.10 based on the research report published on March 24, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BVN Trading at 4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +6.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVN fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.40. In addition, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. saw 11.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.50 for the present operating margin

+3.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stands at +15.27. The total capital return value is set at -2.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.51. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN), the company’s capital structure generated 24.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.71. Total debt to assets is 16.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.